Mississippi firms affected by cyanobacteria can seek help

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) - A man is behind bars after a terrifying situation involving an Uber Eats driver in Pasco County.

An arrest report says 31-year-old Brian Medina approached an Uber Eats driver at Denny's in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Wednesday. As the victim was loading her car with food, deputies say Medina approached the woman and started rambling about the food being his.