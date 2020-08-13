Mississippi flag commission to select final 5 flag designs

A member of the state Department of Archives and History prepares a handout of materials on how to design a flag for members, following the first meeting of the Flag Commission, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The group has the duty to design a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem and the banner must include the phrase, “In God We Trust.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Friday, August 14, at 10:30 a.m.

The commissioners will select five flag designs for final consideration. The meeting will be live-streamed on MDAH Facebook page.

After the meeting, the five flags that the commissioners choose will be placed on the

MDAH website, along with a non-binding public poll.

A public comment period on the MDAH website will begin on August 25. The nonbinding poll and comments section will close at noon on September 1.

The commission will meet again on August 25 and September 2. The commission will

select the design to submit to the governor and the legislature at the September 2

meeting.

