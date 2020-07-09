Mississippi Food Network receives $20,000 grant to provide meals for families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven Allstate agency owners from Mississippi joined together in the fight against hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency owners secured a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant to benefit the Mississippi Food Network.
The grant was awarded to recognize the volunteerism of these Allstate agencies, who used social media to raise awareness of Mississippi Food Network’s challenges to feed the hungry during the pandemic. The grant will provide an additional 120,000 meals to local families in need.
Participating Allstate agency owners include:
1. Stephen Cozart, Jackson
2. Russell Dossett, Pascagoula
3. Victor Nickels, Starkville
4. Deborah Phillips, Laurel
5. Justin Roberts, New Albany
6. Archie Smith, Canton
7. William Stevenson Jr., Olive Branch
