Mississippi Library Commission launches new podcast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Library Commission (MLC) created a new podcast entitled Stacks and Stories, featuring the members of the staff called Pod Squad.

Listeners will be able to hear the Pod Squad host lively author interviews, discuss their favorite and not-so-favorite books and movies, and visit libraries across Mississippi to find out how they serve their communities.

The current episodes include visits to Waynesboro, Belzoni, Camden and Macon libraries, and a visit with author/photographer Michael Ford. New episodes will be added monthly.

“Among the state library agencies across the nation, the Mississippi Library Commission is proud to be among the early adaptors of the podcast medium of information sharing,” stated Hulen Bivins, MLC Executive Director.

He continued, “No different than sitting across from the listener and having a face to face meeting with their undivided attention, podcasts provide a level of intimacy not achieved with many other social media marketing tools.”

Those interested in the podcast can visit the iTunes podcast app or visit here.