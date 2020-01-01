Mississippi sets new Tornado Count Record in 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi set a new all time record number of tornadoes in 2019. The National Weather Service in Jackson confirms that the preliminary tornado total for the state last year was 114 tornadoes. This breaks the previous record set in 2008 of 109 tornadoes.

This year’s tornadoes resulted in three state wide deaths and over 40 injuries. The most deadly being the Columbus, MS tornado.

Both April and December of this year broke individual monthly tornado count records. There were 67 tornadoes in April in Mississippi, which tied April of 2011. In December, there were 23 tornadoes, which broke the old record of 16 set in 1988 and 2008.