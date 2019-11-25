SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Mississippi is investigating what happened to two men who were found dead along a rural stretch of road over the weekend.
Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told news outlets a driver discovered the two bodies early Sunday morning in a small community in the northwest part of the state, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Oxford. Investigators say both men had multiple gunshot wounds. WHBQ-TV reports Lance said it appears the bodies were dumped there. News outlets report deputies think the victims were in their early 20s.
Authorities haven’t identified the victims or any suspects.
Mississippi sheriff: 2 bodies discovered along rural road
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Mississippi is investigating what happened to two men who were found dead along a rural stretch of road over the weekend.