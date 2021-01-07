Mississippi Treasury returns $20M to state in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced on Thursday that the State Treasury returned $20 million of unclaimed property to Mississippi in 2020, more than in any recent calendar year. Hospitals, municipalities, small businesses, and families were focal points of the Treasurer’s unprecedented effort to return missing money.

“The coronavirus dealt a hefty blow to many wallets,” said McRae. “Without increasing the burden on taxpayers, your State Treasury infused more than $20 million into Mississippi’s economy by finding and returning missing money to our people.”

Momentum has continued in the New Year, as the Treasurer’s office returned more than $1 million to Mississippians during 2021’s first week. This so-called “unclaimed property” is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

“This missing money could be an inheritance you weren’t aware of, a long-forgotten bank account, or an energy-bill refund that was simply sent to an old address,” continued McRae. “Regardless of how it was lost, my team and I are working every day to return these funds to their rightful owners. Please help us in this effort by visiting Treasury.MS.gov today.”

LATEST STORIES: