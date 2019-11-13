Mississippi voters may not care if President Trump is impeached

In a polarized political time each party appears to be staying in their corners as they navigate the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“If you are the Democrats as they try to advance the narrative they have been advancing so far the last couple of weeks is President Trump has committed impeachable offenses,” said Nathan Shrader Political scientist and professor at Milsaps College.

For Republicans Shrader said, “Protect and defend the seats that are on the ballot next year in vulnerable places but don’t appear to be disloyal to the president.”

For Mississippians who overwhelmingly approve of the President this impeachment could be a nonstarter to sway their minds.



“I don’t see that having a negative impact, Donald Trump’s approval rating here tends to be above 54-55 approve,” he said. “40 something low 40 percent disapprove its almost the reverse of the rest of the nation — I don’t see that this is anything that could possibly hurt him here among Mississippi voters and I would say if anything it may further excite his supporters.”

As of now with public opinion yet to be determined for the first set of impeachment hearings Dr. Shrader believes Trump could be impeached but not removed.

“Democrats may end up moving forward with an actual vote on impeachment which I think they will get in the house but there’s absolutely no chance that I see that the Senate which is Republican lead that there will be enough slippage for the president among Senate Republicans to actually lead to conviction,” he said.

Representative Bennie Thompson released a statement:



“Today’s impeachment proceeding proved exactly what we all knew. The President pushed for an investigation into his potential political rival and his son. Contrary to the belief on the right, he was not putting America first. Rather, he was putting himself first, as always. The witnesses we heard from today are stellar diplomats who have done what is in the best interest of the United States government by reporting the wrongdoing of this President. They took an oath to defend the constitution, not the President.”

Congressman Michael Guest is also reacting via Twitter