Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Desoto, Neshoba, Monroe and Clarke counties

JACKSON, Miss. – Residents of Desoto, Neshoba, Monroe and Clarke counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that are scheduled for this week, previously announced in Adams, Attala, Noxubee and Claiborne counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, May 6:

Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia

The newest testing site for Thursday, May 7:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The newest testing site for Friday, May 8:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Testing sites previously announced for Monday, May 4:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi Highway 12, Kosciusko

Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, May 5:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 2, a total 1,275 people at 42 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,391 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 4,666 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.