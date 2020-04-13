More than 24,000 electric meters without service across central Mississippi

1  of  2
 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Thousands are without power across Mississippi due to extreme damages and severe weather on Easter Sunday.

According to Ron Stewart, Senior Vice President at Electric Power Associations of Mississippi, says more than 24,000 electric meters are without service. The majority of the meters affected are in the central and southern part of the state.

Emergency crews are in the areas assisting local crews in assessing damage and restoring power in a safe and timely manner.   

Local management ask that members practice social-distancing as lineworkers work in the affected areas.

