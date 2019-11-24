Mother of son killed in crash gifts crosses to grieving families

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV)- After losing her son Austin to a single-car accident in Carthage in 2015, Pamela Morrow has taken the initiative to inspire and strengthen other mothers who have experienced the same heartbreak.

Morrow has been reaching out to mother’s across the states gifting them with a special gift known as the “Hunky Cross” which is coined after her son’s nickname, “Hunky.”







She has been hand-crafting and delivering the 21-foot crosses to families not only in memory of Austin, but also in honor of their children. Most recently, she met with the mom of Breosha Murry, the USM student recently killed in a vehicle crash.

Prior to meet with Murry’s parents, Morrow met with the family of Copiah County football player, Jay Holloway, who was involved in a fatal car accident in 2015.

Morrow distributes crosses with the help of donations and her own funding. She hopes that the word about her mission continues to be shared so she can continue to help other grieving families.