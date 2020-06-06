1  of  2
Mourners hold memorial for Floyd as more protests take shape

The casket of George Floyd arrives, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Raeford, N.C. George Floyd’s death and the protests it ignited nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality have raised questions about whether Arradondo — or any chief — can fix a department that’s now facing a civil rights investigation. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) – Hundreds of mourners are paying respects to George Floyd’s in his North Carolina hometown while the nation’s capital prepares for what is expected to be the city’s largest demonstration against police brutality yet.

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march. It was expected to attract up to 200,000 people outraged by Floyd’s death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Large protests also took place across the U.S. and in major cities overseas, including London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, Australia.

