MS Lottery exceeds $2.5 million on first day sales

﻿JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced that the numbers for the state’s first lottery surpassed $2.5 million in sales.

This means approximately $570,000 will return back into the state.

“We believe Mississippi has more than exceeded expectations,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We knew Mississippians were ready to play the lottery. We did not foresee the level of their excitement! Next, onto Powerball® and MegaMillions®!”

Scratch-off ticket sells began at 5 a.m. Monday morning after the system was activated at nearly 1,200 certified retailers.