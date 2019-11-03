MS M.O.V.E. offering free rides to the polls on voting day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi M.O.V.E. will be providing voters throughout Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport all-day transportation to voting precincts on election day.

The non-profit organization has been in existence for 15 years advocating for students and communities of low and moderate-income families by encouraging voter participation and getting people registered.

Mississippi M.O.V.E., a 15-year-old non-profit, non-partisan civic-engagement organization operating in Mississippi will be providing the service of driving registered voters to the polls in these areas on Election Day, Tuesday, 11/5/19! We will also be poll-watching, gathering field reports/documenting and observing Mississippians exercise their lawful rights to vote.

Along with MS Move offering free rides, the organization will also be joined by Black Voters Matter and One Voice to canvass and host voter rallies as election day nears.

The Education Rally will be held Monday, Nov. 4 starting @6 p.m. located at Tougaloo College.

The following day, a watch party will be hosted at The Village Kitchen on 219 W County Line Road from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In order to schedule a pickup, leave a voicemail or text 662-205-6683(MOVE). Be sure to include your name, requested pickup time, phone number, pickup address and the name OR address of your polling precinct in these three Mississippi hubs.