MS National Guard to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Members of the Mississippi National Guard will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The initial batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given to service members at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23. The vaccines will take place at the 172nd Airlift Wing Facility in Flowood.

Mississippi is just one of 16 states the Department of Defense has picked for vaccinations. The state’s National Guard currently has over 1,000 soldiers and airmen serving as first responders against COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: