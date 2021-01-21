MSDH to give out vaccine rollout update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-An update on the vaccine rollout is expected from the Mississippi Department of Health on Thursday.

The briefing is set for 1:00 p.m., but due to the rising cases, it will be virtual.

MSDH reported just over 1,700 new cases Wednesday and 64 new deaths, bringing the state’s total cases to more than 256,000 and 5,600 deaths.

Governor Tate Reeves says the state is expecting another shipment of vaccines Monday-increasing the number of first doses available for people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

However, there are limited appointments available at private clinics and hospitals.

MSDH will host a virtual town hall with state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Jackson State University, breaking down the number of vaccines by race and ethinicity.

It will be on the JSU-TV Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021.