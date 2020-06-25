Music Tourism Convention postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Music Tourism Convention, originally scheduled for this September in Cleveland, Mississippi, has been postponed until 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Mississippi, the City of Cleveland and Music Cities Events decided to move the dates of the convention to September 29 – October 2, 2021.

The event will feature tourism organizations, the music and events industry and academics from around the world.

“We’ve looked at all of the factors created by COVID-19 which are impacting this year’s event, and have decided alongside our partners that we need to postpone to ensure that we can organize the best event possible,” said Music Cities Events CEO Luke Jones. “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused, but we’re working closely with our event partners to guarantee that 2021 will be an even bigger and more international event than originally planned. We can’t wait to bring 300-plus global delegates to Cleveland, Mississippi, and the Mississippi Delta in Fall 2021.”

Ticket holders will be contacted with more information, with all purchased tickets being valid for the new event dates. If ticket holders can’t make the new dates, they will have the option to transfer the value of the ticket bought toward a subscription of Music Cities Events’ brand new online platform, the Music Cities Community, or request a full refund.

“Ensuring the safety of locals and visitors is the top priority for the state,” said Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray. “While we can’t wait to welcome leading music and tourism professionals from around the world to the Birthplace of America’s Music, we will use the next year to make sure this event is the best of its kind.”

