MVSU celebrates graduates during Fall 2019 Commencement

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Valley State University celebrated the reinstatement of its fall graduation today with its Fall 2019 Commencement Exercise.

The ceremony, hosted at 10 a.m. in MVSU’s R.W. Harrison Complex, was highlighted by a commencement speech from MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., to mark the first fall graduation ceremony under the University’s current administration.

“A book is comprised of several chapters which legitimatizes that book, and that’s the same way with life. Our lives are full of chapters,” said MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, who served as the commencement speaker. “Now, you all are about to fulfill another chapter, and with that chapter comes accountability and responsibility.”

Briggs, who typically presides over the ceremony, said he was honored to serve as the speaker for the special occasion.

During the ceremony, special recognition was extended to two graduates who earned the distinction Summa Cum Laude: Hanesia Friend of Itta Bena, Miss., and Justin Read of Sydenham, Victoria (Australia).