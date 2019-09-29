MVSU students involved in car crash, 1 dead

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Mississippi Valley State University is mourning the loss of SGA treasurer Jevonte Curtis who died in a car accident Sunday morning.

The Chicago native passed away in the single-car accident this morning near Belzoni, Miss. Two other students who were involved in the incident was taken to UMMC in Jackson.

All three students are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

In a statement released by the University, they have requested for everyone to “Please keep Jevonte’s family and all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Resources such as counseling will be offered for faculty, staff, and students.

12 News will keep you updated on this matter as more information is released.