Neighbors frustrated over firefighter response time to house fire

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)- Neighbors in Crystal Springs are wanting answers after they say crews slow response time is the reason a home suffered damages in a fire on Christmas Day.

People living in the neighborhood say by the time firefighters arrived to the scene Wednesday night the home was up in flames.

“It took them 39 minutes and 52 seconds, to get not even a mile from where the fire took place. When you take 39 minutes and 52 seconds to get on the scene, that let us know there that our tax money do not count. They don’t care,” said neighbor Shenita Lackey.

Neighbors are not understanding what took so long for them to respond since the Crystal Springs Fire Department is three quarters of a mile away from where the fire took place.

According to Fire Chief David Herrington, the 9-1-1 call went to county dispatch who then dispatched to Jackson Street in Hazlehurst rather than the one in Crystal Springs.

Herrington said once they received the call, they were on the scene in three minutes.

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

12 News’ Alex Love will have the full story at 6 p.m.