New Army Reserve center being built in Starkville by 2021

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A veteran-owned company has been awarded a $10.3 million contract to build a new U.S. Army Reserve center in north Mississippi.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that the new center will be in Starkville, and the company, Trans4Fed, is based in Purvis.

The 25,000-square-foot (2,323-square-meter) building should be finished by May 2021. It will replace a smaller building.

U.S. Army Reserve’s 81st Readiness Division spokesman Jeff Johnston says it will be designed for “today’s Army, not the Army of the Korean War.”

The building will include a vehicle bay, an assembly hall and a weapons simulation range. It will have office and classroom space and will be more energy-efficient.

Johnston says the 81st Readiness Division has more than 200 facilities in nine Southern states and two U.S. territories.