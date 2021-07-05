One killed, two injured in three separate Jackson shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Monday morning.

Officers say the first shooting happened around 2:30a.m. at the intersection of Terry Road and Pine Ridge Drive. The victim has been identified as Larry Brown.

Investigators also confirmed a man was shot at the Circle K gas station on High Street across from the fairgrounds. The man’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Police also confirmed a third shooting on Hickory Drive. A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds. He is in critical condition.