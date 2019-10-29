One week from election day November 5th







JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Both candidates for governor are counting down until election day November 5th.

Attorney General Jim Hood and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are busy on the trails.

Current trends indicate turnout for next the election will be about normal.

“In the general election in 2015 we only had 725,000 people vote , in 2011 it was almost 900,000 so we should probably this way looking at the absentee ballot totals we should be somewhere between that 795,000 and 900,000 turnout,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

So far, statewide absentee numbers of requested ballots is more than 37,000 and of those around 27,800 have been received.

“The circuit clerks and our election commissioners they’re I believe well trained and ready to go,” Hosemann said.

As for the election day headliners Reeves and Hood — they’re still on the attack.

Jim hood

“I’m certainly going to be pushing that this money be spent on 4-k education and I think the will is in the legislature to do that,” he said. “That’s $33 million figure has been in statue for a long time we just haven’t funded it Tate Reeves has cut off efforts to fund it in providing money so that we can at least do our 4k program .”

Tate reeves

“We have worked very hard on this campaign. We have got volunteers working all over Mississippi, put out signs, knock on doors, encouraging their friends and their neighbors go out to the polls,” he said. “And I just don’t believe that Mississippians want to elect a liberal to lead our state. So we feel very comfortable and very confident that we are going to be successful next Tuesday.”

Polls for the 2019 General Election in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Mississippians can cast a ballot for statewide, state district, legislative, county and county district offices.

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, observers will be in precincts across Mississippi. Problems at the polls will be reported.

More information from the Secretary of State’s Office is listed below:

· Absentee Voting Deadlines: The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, November 2, 2019. Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The deadline to vote by mail is Monday, November 4, 2019, and Circuit Clerk’s Offices must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballot by 5 p.m. UOCAVA voters, including service members deployed outside their county of residence, must absentee vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

· Polling Place Location: A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx. A sample ballot specific to the voter’s polling place is located on the Polling Place Locator website.

· Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

· Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

· Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

· Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.





