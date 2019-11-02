Over 100 pounds of marijuana seized by JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a drug bust.

JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown announced Friday evening in a press conference that this was a huge victory.

“Oh, it’s a big deal. You’re looking at over 100 pounds of marijuana that were probably scheduled to be on the streets of the city of Jackson very very soon but we intercepted that.”

Brown credited the narcotics team and the enforcement’s newest addition, Angel, who is a K9 service dog.

“Kudos to our narcotics team as well as our new K9 dog, Angel, who’s very good at what she does. This is a result of that.”