Over 800 homes without power in Rankin County, according to Entergy

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Hundreds of homes are without power in Flowood. According to Entergy’s website, it does include a part of Lakeland Drive North-from Luckney Road to Castlewoods Boulevard.
No word on what caused the outage at this time.
Entergy hopes to have power restored by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30.
