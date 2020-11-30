Over 800 homes without power in Rankin County, according to Entergy

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Hundreds of homes are without power in Flowood. According to Entergy’s website, it does include a part of Lakeland Drive North-from Luckney Road to Castlewoods Boulevard.

No word on what caused the outage at this time.

Entergy hopes to have power restored by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories