JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Corrections has Matthew Craig McKamey, 34, in custody after escaping from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

McKamey was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Saturday at Unit 30. The 34-year-old is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Harrison County. He has been in prison since December 2007.