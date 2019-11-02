People join the fight to end Epilepsy in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Hosted by Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi, families and children dressed out in purple at the Flowood Nature trail to support those living with a neurological disorder known as epilepsy.

Those in attendance were able to walk the 5k trail, enjoy live music and visit vendors that provided informative tips to get others more informed about epilepsy.

The non-profit is one of the oldest organizations in the state helping those affected with seizure disorders by providing all programs and services free of charge.

12 News’ Jade Bulecza was the event’s master of ceremonies.