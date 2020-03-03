Political endorsements have minimal impact according to a local political science professor

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Super Tuesday is in a matter of hours and Democratic presidential candidates will battle it out in 14 states.

Mississippians will head to the polls next week, but how important are political endorsement?

It may mean little to nothing for a particular candidate in a competitive primary.

“We don’t see endorsements having very much weight in more recent elections you know people have so many sources and information that one particular source or endorsement doesn’t seem to be very influential,” said Dr. Stephen Phillips, assistant professor of History and Political Science at Belhaven.

In Mississippi, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Mike Bloomberg have picked up big name endorsements.

“Even from both parties voter are really more independent than ever as far as their thinking on who they’re going to choose,” Phillips said.

At this point, Phillips sees Mississippi leaning towards Biden despite various endorsements.

“I think Joe Biden will probably have the advantage in the the democratic primary, similar to what we saw in South Carolina. I think he’s probably viewed more favorably among other things because he served with President Obama,” explained Phillips.

Ultimately, he said endorsements have a minimal impact on voters. They can sway percentages about one to five percent, but no more than 10 percent.

“It’s simply that voters make their own decisions. They have a lot of things they bring into consideration,” said Phillips.

There is one big endorsement still out there. Congressman Bennie Thompson has yet to formally back a Democrat in the race for president.