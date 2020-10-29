President Trump approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration for Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday night that President Donald Trump has approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration for Hurricane Zeta.
The approval comes after strong winds and power outages are expected along parts of the coast and southeastern Mississippi. Power outages and downed trees have also been reported so far due to Hurricane Zeta.
“President Trump just approved Mississippi’s Hurricane Zeta emergency declaration. Swift, decisive action that will enable us to get through and rebuild. Please continue to stay alert and pray.“Twitter, Governor Tate Reeves
