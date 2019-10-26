Purple Heal 2 Heel encourages healing at domestic violence forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As domestic violence awareness month comes to an end, one Jackson organization made it their mission to bring about awareness and a message of healing.

Hosted by Purple Heal 2 Heel, the forum was a community gathering where local agencies conducted informational sessions about domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The keynote speaker Sharetta Donelson shared her personal testimonies and encouraging words for those who were in attendance.

The event was held Saturday morning at Redeemer Church located at 640 East Northside Drive in Jackson, Miss.