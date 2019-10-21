Renewed concerns from the public of human trafficking in the Metro following incidents

There’s new attention on the dangers of human trafficking.

Recently, a stranger tried to grab a child outside a Jackson store and there’s a picture resurfacing online – it describes a van on the prowl for vulnerable victims including children.

Special Victims Unit investigators from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public to be vigilant.

They say If you see something say something.

“We need to be around our children, watch our children closely even as teenagers—the teenagers think — a lot of them who are older think they’ve got it— they’re being taken as much as smaller children for trafficking .” said Investigator Marcia Stingley

If you think someone is a victim of human trafficking or you yourself are— you are urged to call 9-1-1