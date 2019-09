JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- My Brother’s Keeper hosted a summit to educate teens on the importance of maintaining good health and hygiene at the Hyatt Place in Ridgeland.

The workshop offered parents and teenagers ages 11-18 a unique opportunity to enhance knowledge, resources, and communication about reproductive health.

The first 25 parents to register and participate in the program were able to win a $75 visa gift card for their teen.