Retailers get ready for Black Friday shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Deals, deals, and more deals. Black Friday is only days away and retailers are preparing for thousands of shoppers seeking holiday deals.

Northpark Mall is expecting a large crowd and has special surprises for their patrons.

Christy Pender, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Northpark, says, “Black Friday is going to be huge at Northpark, everyone gets going early thanksgiving morning and I know our anchors have some amazing door buster deals so you definitely want to check in with Belk and JCPenny.”

On Thanksgiving day the mall will open their doors for shoppers at 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Football lovers who want to watch the highly anticipated Egg Bowl can watch on the big screen in the Food Court starting at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours for Northpark are listed below.

THURSDAY Thanksgiving Day4:00 PM – 12:00 AM FRIDAY Black Friday6:00 AM – 10:00 PM SATURDAY Extended Hours8:00 AM – 10:00 PM SUNDAY Extended Hours11:00 AM – 7:00 P



