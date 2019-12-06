Salvation Army experiences Angel Tree shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help in providing a child with a memorable and joyous Christmas this year. The Angel Tree program currently has nearly 500 children who have yet become adopted.

Angels will be available for adoption at several locations on Saturday including the Northpark mall until 8 p.m. and Walmart in Flowood until 1 p.m.

Those who are interested can also stop by the Salvation Army Administration building at 110 Presto Lane from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout the weekday.