School supplies included in Mississippi sales tax holiday weekend

Ten years ago, the Mississippi Legislature enacted a Sales Tax Holiday for the retail sales of clothing and footwear.

In 2019, with the passage of Senate Bill 2955 school supplies have been added to the list of items which are sales tax exempt.

To qualify, each item must cost less than $100, and the sale must occur on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Senator Walter Michel

Senator Walter Michel, who represents Madison and Hinds Counties said, “The original bill did not include school supplies. It took 8 years to get it passed. In order to get the bill passed, we included clothing and footwear… items that everyone could use. This year, crayons, erasers, pens, pencils, notebooks, lunchboxes, textbooks, backpacks, and many more items are included. Business owners can also take advantage of the tax savings as calculators, folders, reference books, copy paper, and legal pads are also included.”

