September 10th marks the peak of Hurricane Season

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 says that September 10th marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Climatologically, September sees the highest number of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean.

But, Meteorologist Jacob Lanier says that nobody should let their guard down. 60 percent of the typical storm activity happens between now and December 1st, the end of hurricane season.

Latest tropical development chances from the National Hurricane Center.

(Tuesday, September 10th)

Right now, there are three storms in the Atlantic Ocean with a low chance for development. Storm Team 12 will be the first to let you know if and when those become a threat to the United States.