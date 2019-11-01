Silver Alert issued for 81-year old Walthall Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Michael Joseph Masi of Tylertown, Walthall County, MS.

He is described as a white male, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with balding hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Friday, November 1, 2019, at about 12:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 98 bypass in Marion County wearing khaki pants with a khaki sweater.

Michael Joseph Masi is believed to be in a 2011 Ford Edge, gray and gold in color, bearing MS license plate WHA5982. His last known direction of travel was eastbound on Highway 98.

Family members say Michael Joseph Masi suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Joseph Masi contact Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.