Simpson County Lake to be drained for dam repairs

SIMPSON COUNTY (WJTV)- Simpson County Lake will be drained to make repairs to its dam located on Highway 49 between Magee and Mendenhall. The dam is designated as a high hazard by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Authorities say fishing will be allowed while the lake drains and the boat ramp will remain open until the water level is deemed unsafe for launching.

All daily limits have been lifted and anglers may keep as many fish as they want until the lake closes, but only by rod and reel or pole. No other fishing gear is allowed.

A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license is required unless exempt under state law. The dam is closed to public access.

The lake will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.