Small Business Development Center opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson wants to make the process easier for people who are interested in opening a small business.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and business leaders joined together to celebrate the new establishment at the Hood building downtown.

“ I think that it is important that people know that small businesses are truly the bedrock of the economy of any city as the rest of the country was in the arms race for the second home of Amazon we want to focus on being the first home of the next Amazon and it starts by how we support the entrepreneurs here at home,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The facility will allow people to receive advice, counseling marketing tips and strategies to having a successful business. The Small Business Development Center is a partnership with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center.