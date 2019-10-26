Southern Pine Electric to restore power for over 21,000 members

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Pine Electric is working to repair power lines for over 21,000 customers due to the gusty winds and downed trees.

The restoration process will be a multi-day event as crews work to make sure all outages are fixed.

As protocol during large outages, crews must check for damages and then work outward along the major power lines to restore service to the greatest number of people who are impacted as soon as possible.

Southern Pine encourages any members who have medical needs to make plans to be without power for several days.

They also advise customers to stay safe with these helpful tips:

Treat all downed power lines as energized. Beware of lines hidden by debris.

Never plug-in or use electrical appliances or devices while standing in water or on a damp surface.

Prevent generator back feed. Plug appliances directly into the generator. Keep the generator in an open area to reduce carbon monoxide emissions.

Southern Pine will provide regular updates on Facebook, Twitter and its website, www.southernpine.coop.

Stay tuned to local media outlets for electric power restoration information.

Southern Pine’s will have additional help from North Central Electric Power Association, Coahoma Electric Power Association, Delta Electric Power Association, Tallahatchie Valley Electric, and many other contract crews to help with the servicemen and linemen.