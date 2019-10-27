Southern Pine: Under 10,000 members without power

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Pine Electric has under 10,000 customers remaining to restore their power.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, the company confirmed that they have less to go as they work to return electricity for those who were impacted by the severe weather from early Saturday morning.

Additional help is from other cooperatives including, North Central Electric Power Association, Coahoma Electric Power Association, Delta Electric Power Association, Tallahatchie Valley Electric, and many contract crews to aid our servicemen and linemen.

To keep track of the outages, visit here and select outage viewer.