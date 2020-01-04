Special agencies called to assist MDOC as prison disturbance continues

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol has deployed State Troopers along with the MHP Special Operations Group and Air Operations to assist the Mississippi Department of Corrections regarding the escaped inmates and prison situation at Parchman.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are also working closely with the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center to disseminate information concerning activities within the prison.

If anyone has information regarding the escaped inmates please contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611, or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530.