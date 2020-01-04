Special agencies called to assist MDOC as prison disturbance continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol has deployed State Troopers along with the MHP Special Operations Group and Air Operations to assist the Mississippi Department of Corrections regarding the escaped inmates and prison situation at Parchman.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are also working closely with the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center to disseminate information concerning activities within the prison.
If anyone has information regarding the escaped inmates please contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611, or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530.