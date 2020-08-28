Spin-up tornado touches down in Oxford Friday morning

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain bands from Tropical Depression Laura dropped a brief tornado in northern Mississippi early Friday morning. Oxford City Emergency Management observed the tornado on the ground around 6:30 AM. It was reported to the National Weather Service, which had already issued a tornado warning for the area.

Oxford Police reported no damage from the tornado. Storm Team 12 says it was likely only on the ground for a few minutes at most, which is typical for tornadoes spawned by tropical systems. There is still a low severe risk for the northern half of the state on Friday. Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 12 here.