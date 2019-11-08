St. Andrew’s named top 500 STEM high school in America

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- St. Andrew’s Episcopal School has been named one of Newsweek’s Top 500 STEM High Schools in America.

Newsweek, with its long history of reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions, and societal challenges, partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s best STEM high schools.

Their findings highlighted the schools throughout the country that offer challenging curricula taught by skilled teachers who keep up with current developments and trends in their fields of study and create dynamic learning environments that engage their students.

The announcement was made to coincide with National STEM Day, November 8.

“Alumni of St. Andrew’s can easily remember a moment when science became captivating because of a teacher, whether that moment was learning about ecological relationships in coral reefs through interacting with sea stars in 4th grade, or seeing the rings of Saturn for the first time at the Speer Lyell Observatory in 12th grade astronomy,” said Marks McWhorter, chair of the St. Andrew’s science department.

Students can take courses such as Physics, Biotechnology, Zoology, Astronomy, Data Structure, Design Patterns, Multivariable Calculus, Genetics and Genomics, and Quantum Mechanics.

“Innovation is a journey,” said Head of School Tom Sheppard. “It’s an expression of what St. Andrew’s has been doing for 71 years. We’ve been moving forward. We’ve been assessing what we do and always ensuring that a St. Andrew’s education prepares students for the next stage in their life.”