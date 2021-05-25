Stacy Liddell murder trial begins May 25

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The trial of a man accused with murdering a 14-year-old boy begins May 25.

Stacy Liddell has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Roderick Johnson, Jr. that happened near Eminence Row and Bishop Street April 21, 2019.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II announced the State of Mississippi will start the trial at 9:00a.m. before Judge Adrienne Wooten.

It was Easter Sunday when Owens says Johnson, Jr. was riding bicycles with two friends. One of those friends had allegedly taken a bicycle from Stacy Liddell’s front yard.

According to the office of the District Attorney, Liddell chased the children down the street and opened fire, fatally hitting Johnson in the back as he pedaled away.

The DA’s office argues the children never posed a danger to Mr. Liddell, nor were they involved in committing a felony on Mr. Liddell’s property, making the castle doctrine inapplicable as a defense for Mr. Liddell’s actions.

The State will be represented by Assistant District Attorney’s Gwen Agho, Kurt Guthrie and Wendy White.

“It is tragic that Stacey Liddell decided to take the law into his own hands and gunned down a 14- year-old child in the streets of Jackson and I am committed to obtaining justice for 14-year-old Roderick Johnson, Jr, ” said District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II.