State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney cautions safety in fireworks use ahead of 2020 celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wishes everyone a Happy New Year.

“I hope all Mississippians will begin 2020 safely, by carefully using fireworks,” Chaney said. “Anyone choosing to handle fireworks this holiday needs to use caution. That’s especially important if young children are around, as they are often more likely to get hurt.”

The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14. Sparklers, often a favorite with children, accounted for 30% of injuries in 2014, they can reach up to 1200 º Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns.

Chaney added that anyone using or planning to be around any type of fireworks should be mindful of their pets. Check with your local veterinarian and animal shelters to help protect your animals from becoming frightened by fireworks.

For those choosing to use fireworks, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal suggests you follow these safety tips:

Observe local laws. Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed. Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.

Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

