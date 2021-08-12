State Fire Marshal urges first responders to get COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is encouraging all first responders, including firefighters and emergency medical service personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“First Responders are on the front line daily, protecting the public and need to be protected from the COVID-19 virus and not become super spreaders,” said Chaney. “There are more than 16,000 first responders in the state including firefighters and EMS. It is my sincere hope that all first responders answer this call to get vaccinated which in turn will help all of us fulfill our mission to protect lives and property in the state.”

According to Chaney, the Mississippi State Fire Academy is experiencing a significant outbreak among students, resulting in many classes being canceled. The students contracting the virus are unvaccinated.

“This variant is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated and getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to prevent illness,” said Chaney.