Stocks post solid gains as technology shares lead rally

(AP) – U.S. stocks are closing with solid gains Friday, the latest shift in a recent stretch of turbulence for the market. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, led by technology and health care stocks.

Apple gained 3.8% and Microsoft added 2.3%. Still, the S&P 500 finished with a weekly loss of 0.6%, capping the benchmark index’s first four-week losing streak in more than a year.

Trading has been erratic in September, with stocks setting new highs to start the month and then falling sharply as investors worried that values for some of the technology giants had risen too high.

