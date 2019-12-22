Suspect taken to local hospital after being shot in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hattiesburg Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday just before 2 p.m. along U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police responded to a call for service after a suspect, who was armed, was shot. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital for injuries.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Hattiesburg Police Department has contacted the the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. 12 News will keep you updated as additional information is released.