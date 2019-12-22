Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested

Suspect taken to local hospital after being shot in Hattiesburg

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hattiesburg Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday just before 2 p.m. along U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police responded to a call for service after a suspect, who was armed, was shot. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital for injuries.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Hattiesburg Police Department has contacted the the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.  12 News will keep you updated as additional information is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories