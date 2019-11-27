Suspects wanted for theft at apartment complex in Flora

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV)- The Flora Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects responsible for burglary at Pride Garden Apartments Saturday, Nov. 23 around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say at least 2 suspects were involved with breaking into the maintenance building located at 264 Bannerman Drive in Flora.

The suspects took a 25 pound Freon tank and a general sewage pump.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone with information that could help identify the suspects in the photos and lead to an arrest.

To report information contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

